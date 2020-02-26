See All Rheumatologists in Voorhees, NJ
Dr. Janet Krommes, MD Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. Janet Krommes, MD

Rheumatology
4.5 (35)
Accepting new patients
33 years of experience

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Janet Krommes, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Voorhees, NJ. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Rheumatology. They graduated from Temple University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Hamilton.

Dr. Krommes works at Virtua Cardiology - William G Rohrer Center - Voorhees in Voorhees, NJ with other offices in Mount Laurel, NJ, Hamilton, NJ and Moorestown, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoporosis, Arthritis and Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
These providers are on the medical staff of Cooper University Hospital
Compare with other Rheumatology Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Pamela Traisak, MD
Dr. Pamela Traisak, MD
8 (18)
View Profile
Dr. Marissa Karpoff, MD
Dr. Marissa Karpoff, MD
2 (4)
View Profile
Dr. David Feinstein, DO
Dr. David Feinstein, DO
6 (11)
View Profile
These providers are on the medical staff of Cooper University Hospital.

Locations

  1. 1
    Arthritis & Rheumatic Disease Assoc.
    2309 E Evesham Rd Ste 101, Voorhees, NJ 08043 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (856) 235-0201
  2. 2
    Mt. Laurel Office
    3201 Route 38 Ste 103, Mount Laurel, NJ 08054 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (856) 424-5005
  3. 3
    Hamilton
    2123 Klockner Rd, Hamilton, NJ 08690 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (856) 424-5005
  4. 4
    Moorestown
    740 Marne Hwy Ste 102, Moorestown, NJ 08057 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (856) 424-5005

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Hamilton

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Osteoporosis
Arthritis
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Osteoporosis
Arthritis
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bursitis
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Temporal Arteritis Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Wegener's Granulomatosis Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Vertebral Hyperostosis Chevron Icon
Antiphospholipid Syndrome (APS) Chevron Icon
Arthropathy Associated With Reiters Disease Chevron Icon
Behçet's Disease Chevron Icon
Chondrocalcinosis Chevron Icon
Classic Polyarteritis Nodosa Chevron Icon
Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Disease Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee) Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fever
Henoch–Schönlein Purpura (HSP) Chevron Icon
Limb Cramp Chevron Icon
Lupus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lupus
Lyme Disease Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR) Chevron Icon
Polymyositis Chevron Icon
Pyogenic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Raynaud's Disease Chevron Icon
Reiter's Syndrome (Reactive Arthritis) Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Spondylosis Chevron Icon
Systemic Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Vasculitis Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • Cigna
    • EmblemHealth
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • Keystone Health Plan East
    • MultiPlan
    • QualCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 35 ratings
    Patient Ratings (35)
    5 Star
    (29)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Krommes?

    Feb 26, 2020
    I had my first visit with Dr. Krommes in the Hamilton, NJ office - what an A+ experience. I was met with professionalism, kindness, attentiveness and patience, not to mention a wealth of medical knowledge in her field. I highly recommend Dr. Krommes.
    Noel Novak-Schulz — Feb 26, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Janet Krommes, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Janet Krommes, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Krommes to family and friends

    Dr. Krommes' Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Krommes

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Janet Krommes, MD.

    About Dr. Janet Krommes, MD

    Specialties
    • Rheumatology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 33 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1659398675
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Teomple University Hospital, Section Of Rheumatology
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Chief Resident, Temple University Hospital
    Residency
    Internship
    • Temple U
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Temple University School of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Rider University, Summa Cum Laude
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Rheumatology
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Janet Krommes, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Krommes is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Krommes has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Krommes has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Krommes has seen patients for Osteoporosis, Arthritis and Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Krommes on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    35 patients have reviewed Dr. Krommes. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Krommes.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Krommes, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Krommes appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Janet Krommes, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.