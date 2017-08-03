Overview

Dr. Janet Krettek, DO is a General Surgery Specialist in Meadowbrook, PA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice/OMT. They graduated from Chicago College Of Osteopathic Medicine Of Midwestern University, Midwestern University and is affiliated with Holy Redeemer Hospital.



Dr. Krettek works at Holy Redeemer Surgical Assocs in Meadowbrook, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Pelvic Abscess along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.