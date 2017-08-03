See All General Surgeons in Meadowbrook, PA
Dr. Janet Krettek, DO

General Surgery
5 (6)
Accepting new patients
31 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Janet Krettek, DO is a General Surgery Specialist in Meadowbrook, PA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice/OMT. They graduated from Chicago College Of Osteopathic Medicine Of Midwestern University, Midwestern University and is affiliated with Holy Redeemer Hospital.

Dr. Krettek works at Holy Redeemer Surgical Assocs in Meadowbrook, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Pelvic Abscess along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

  1. 1
    Janet M. Krettek, D.O.
    1650 Huntingdon Pike, Meadowbrook, PA 19046 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (215) 938-3145

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Holy Redeemer Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Pelvic Abscess
Hidradenitis
Lyme Disease
Pelvic Abscess
Hidradenitis
Lyme Disease

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareSource
    • Cigna
    • Cigna-HealthSpring
    • Community Health Choice
    • Devon Health
    • Golden Rule
    • Health Net
    • HealthPartners
    • HealthPlus
    • HealthPlus Amerigroup
    • Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • Husky Health
    • Independence Blue Cross
    • inHealth
    • Intergroup
    • INTotal Health
    • Keystone Health Plan East
    • Medicaid
    • Midwest Health Plan
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Peach State Health Plan
    • QualCare
    • Simply Healthcare Plans
    • Staywell (Wellcare)
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • UPMC
    • Wellcare of Georgia
    • WellPoint

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Aug 03, 2017
    Dr. Krettek was simply amazing! I got the best possible treatment and felt very comfortable with Dr. Krettek. She is courteous, professional, and very honest in the most courteous way. I already feel better after my surgery and would recommend anyone and everyone to her. Thank you for being so compassionate!
    ISSAC BURGOS in Meadowbrook, PA — Aug 03, 2017
    Photo: Dr. Janet Krettek, DO
    About Dr. Janet Krettek, DO

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 31 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1124063532
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Chicago College of Osteopathic Medicine
    Residency
    • Chicago Osteopathic Health Systems
    Internship
    • Muskegon General Hospital
    Medical Education
    • Chicago College Of Osteopathic Medicine Of Midwestern University, Midwestern University
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Illinois at Chicago
    Board Certifications
    • Family Practice/OMT, General Surgery and Integrative Medicine
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Janet Krettek, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Krettek is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Krettek has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Krettek has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Krettek works at Holy Redeemer Surgical Assocs in Meadowbrook, PA. View the full address on Dr. Krettek’s profile.

    Dr. Krettek has seen patients for Pelvic Abscess, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Krettek on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Krettek. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Krettek.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Krettek, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Krettek appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

