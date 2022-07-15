Dr. Janet Koprince, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Koprince is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Janet Koprince, DO
Overview
Dr. Janet Koprince, DO is a Dermatologist in Royal Oak, MI. They specialize in Dermatology, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from WESTERN UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES.
Locations
Koprince Dermatology Plc.713 N Main St, Royal Oak, MI 48067 Directions (248) 548-7707
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Priority Health
Ratings & Reviews
After living in four different countries, my wife and I have finally met a dermatology doctor who makes us feel very comfortable. The environment and atmosphere is very welcoming and calming. Dr. Koprince is super knowledgeable, friendly, professional and courteous. She is excellent at excisional surgery; steady hand, good eyesight and great patience. Janet and Evelyn, thank you for doing an awesome job.
About Dr. Janet Koprince, DO
- Dermatology
- 37 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- WESTERN UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Koprince has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Koprince accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Koprince has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Koprince has seen patients for Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration , Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage and Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Koprince on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Koprince. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Koprince.
