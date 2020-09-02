Overview

Dr. Janet Kim, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in La Jolla, CA. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from University of Michigan Medical School and is affiliated with Scripps Memorial Hospital La Jolla.



Dr. Kim works at National Jewish Med/Resrch Center in La Jolla, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.