Dr. Janet Kim, MD
Dr. Janet Kim, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in La Jolla, CA. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from University of Michigan Medical School and is affiliated with Scripps Memorial Hospital La Jolla.
Allergy & Rheumatology Medical Clinic9850 Genesee Ave Ste 420, La Jolla, CA 92037 Directions (858) 457-3270Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
- Scripps Memorial Hospital La Jolla
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Caring and competent. She is very smart. I like working with her.
- Rheumatology
- 29 years of experience
- English
- UC San Deigo Med Ctr
- University of Michigan Medical School
Dr. Kim has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kim accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kim has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Kim. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kim.
