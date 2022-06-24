Dr. Janet Kemp, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kemp is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Janet Kemp, MD
Dr. Janet Kemp, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Beachwood, OH. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from NORTHEASTERN OHIO UNIVERSITIES / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE.
Locations
Zober Zinn Kemp Psarras Mds29425 Chagrin Blvd Ste 301, Beachwood, OH 44122 Directions (216) 292-0610Monday7:30pm - 9:00pmTuesday5:00pm - 9:00pmFriday9:30am - 4:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I saw Dr Kemp in my late teens and early twenties, and I’m going back to see her at almost 30. She is so kind, explains everything about diagnoses, conditions, and medications honestly. She is warm, friendly, intelligent, and genuinely takes her time to make sure you are taken care of.
About Dr. Janet Kemp, MD
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- 19 years of experience
- English
- 1881854362
Education & Certifications
- NORTHEASTERN OHIO UNIVERSITIES / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kemp has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kemp has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Kemp. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kemp.
