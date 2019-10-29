Overview

Dr. Janet Kelley, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Texarkana, TX. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from TEXAS A&M UNIVERSITY / MAIN CAMPUS and is affiliated with Christus Good Shepherd Medical Center- Longview and Longview Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Kelley works at W Temple Webber Cancer Center in Texarkana, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Symptomatic Menopause and Osteopenia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.