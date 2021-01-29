Overview

Dr. Janet Ihde, MD is a Surgical Oncology Specialist in Palm Springs, CA. They specialize in Surgical Oncology, has 45 years of experience. They graduated from LOMA LINDA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Desert Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Ihde works at Janet Ihde MD Inc in Palm Springs, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision and Excision of Breast Tumor along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.