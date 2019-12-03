Overview

Dr. Jan Hummer, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Indianapolis, IN. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from University of Miami School of Medicine.



Dr. Hummer works at Eye Surgeons Of Indiana in Indianapolis, IN with other offices in Greenfield, IN and Anderson, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.