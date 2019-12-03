Dr. Jan Hummer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hummer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jan Hummer, MD
Overview
Dr. Jan Hummer, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Indianapolis, IN. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from University of Miami School of Medicine.
Dr. Hummer works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Indianapolis9202 N Meridian St Ste 100, Indianapolis, IN 46260 Directions (317) 841-2020
-
2
Eye Surgeons of Indiana - Greenfield740 W Green Meadows Dr Ste 100, Greenfield, IN 46140 Directions (317) 841-2020
-
3
Eye Surgeons of Indiana1603 S Scatterfield Rd, Anderson, IN 46016 Directions (765) 644-2020Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Hummer?
She is awesome. I just cannot think of all the good things about her.
About Dr. Jan Hummer, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 32 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1336180181
Education & Certifications
- Bascom Palmer Eye Institute Anne Bates Leach Eye Hospital
- Mount Sinai Medical Center
- University of Miami School of Medicine
- Indiana University
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hummer has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hummer accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hummer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hummer works at
Dr. Hummer has seen patients for Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hummer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Hummer speaks Spanish.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Hummer. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hummer.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hummer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hummer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.