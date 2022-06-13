Overview

Dr. Janet Goodfellow, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Irvine, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Usc, Keck School Of Medicine Los Angeles, Ca and is affiliated with Hoag Hospital Newport Beach.



Dr. Goodfellow works at Irvine Family Care in Irvine, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.