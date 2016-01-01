Overview

Dr. Janet Encarnacion, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Waltham, MA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from University Of North Carolina, Chapel Hill, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Signature Healthcare Brockton Hospital.



Dr. Encarnacion works at Aspen Dental in Waltham, MA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.