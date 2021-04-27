Dr. Dunn has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Janet Dunn, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Janet Dunn, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Lees Summit, MO. They graduated from University of Missouri, Kansas City - 2001 and is affiliated with St. Joseph Medical Center.
Dr. Dunn works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Rediscover901 NE Independence Ave, Lees Summit, MO 64086 Directions (816) 246-8000
-
2
Midwest Psychiatric Consultants, PC1010 Carondelet Dr Ste 220, Kansas City, MO 64114 Directions (816) 523-0103
-
3
Pulmonary Physicians of St. Joseph1004 Carondelet Dr Ste 300, Kansas City, MO 64114 Directions (816) 942-4500
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Joseph Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareOregon
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Community Health Choice
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- HealthPlus
- HealthPlus Amerigroup
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Husky Health
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- Medica
- Medicaid
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Peach State Health Plan
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wellcare of Georgia
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Dunn?
I saw Dr. Dunn for the first time today. She was very kind, caring and thorough. I felt listened to and understood.
About Dr. Janet Dunn, MD
- Psychiatry
- English
- 1164419388
Education & Certifications
- Rush University Medical Center
- Rush Medical College of Rush University - 2005
- University of Missouri, Kansas City - 2001
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dunn accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dunn has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dunn works at
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Dunn. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dunn.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dunn, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dunn appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.