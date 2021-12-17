Dr. Janet Dunlap, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dunlap is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Janet Dunlap, MD
Overview
Dr. Janet Dunlap, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Poway, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT SAN DIEGO.
Dr. Dunlap works at
Locations
Palomar Health Center for Behavioral Health - Pmc Poway15615 Pomerado Rd, Poway, CA 92064 Directions (760) 724-9000
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Dunlap is an amazing surgeon and person. She performed an L4-L5 discectomy on my back. Due to the nature of my injury she scheduled a surgery suite after hours (due to lack of availability) at the hospital and then came in on her day off to perform the surgery. Thanks to Dr Dunlap I have enjoyed 15 pain free years since the surgery and I have been fully active. Surfing, snowboarding, fishing, hiking. Dr Dunlap gave me my life back and I am eternally grateful.
About Dr. Janet Dunlap, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 39 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT SAN DIEGO
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dunlap has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dunlap accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dunlap has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dunlap speaks Spanish.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Dunlap. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dunlap.
