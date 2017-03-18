See All Psychologists in Summit, NJ
Dr. Dr Janet Digiorgio-Miller, PHD Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. Dr Janet Digiorgio-Miller, PHD

Psychology
4 (4)
Accepting new patients
29 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Dr Janet Digiorgio-Miller, PHD is a Psychologist in Summit, NJ. They specialize in Psychology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Seton Hall University.

Dr. Digiorgio-Miller works at Dr. Janet DiGiorgio-MIller in Summit, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Locations

  1. 1
    Dr. Janet DiGiorgio-Miller
    382 Springfield Ave Ste 310, Summit, NJ 07901 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (908) 918-0030

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
ADHD and-or ADD
Adjustment Disorder
Adolescent Counseling
ADHD and-or ADD
Adjustment Disorder
Adolescent Counseling

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Adolescent Counseling Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD) Chevron Icon
Behavior Modification Chevron Icon
Behavioral Disorders Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Counseling Services Chevron Icon
Couples Therapy Chevron Icon
Family Counseling Chevron Icon
Family Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Individual Therapy Chevron Icon
Marital Therapy Chevron Icon
Psychological Testing Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy Services Chevron Icon
Relationship Issues Chevron Icon
Stress Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stress
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Digiorgio-Miller?

    Mar 18, 2017
    Very grateful to and for Dr. DiGiorgio-Miller. By far, she is and has been the best Doctor I have ever had. She is a great listener and observer. She is also extremely observant, intuitive, knowledgeable and caring. Aside from being a great therapist and implementing eye-opening techniques during our sessions, her recommendations, breathing exercises and relaxation techniques have helped me and my son greatly. I give her an A++!
    New Jersey — Mar 18, 2017
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Dr Janet Digiorgio-Miller, PHD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Dr Janet Digiorgio-Miller, PHD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Digiorgio-Miller to family and friends

    Dr. Digiorgio-Miller's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Digiorgio-Miller

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Dr Janet Digiorgio-Miller, PHD.

    About Dr. Dr Janet Digiorgio-Miller, PHD

    Specialties
    • Psychology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 29 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1326260324
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Seton Hall University
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Owsego State College
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Dr Janet Digiorgio-Miller, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Digiorgio-Miller is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Digiorgio-Miller has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Digiorgio-Miller works at Dr. Janet DiGiorgio-MIller in Summit, NJ. View the full address on Dr. Digiorgio-Miller’s profile.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Digiorgio-Miller. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Digiorgio-Miller.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Digiorgio-Miller, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Digiorgio-Miller appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Dr Janet Digiorgio-Miller, PHD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.