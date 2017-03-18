Dr. Dr Janet Digiorgio-Miller, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Digiorgio-Miller is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Dr Janet Digiorgio-Miller, PHD
Dr. Dr Janet Digiorgio-Miller, PHD is a Psychologist in Summit, NJ. They specialize in Psychology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Seton Hall University.
Dr. Janet DiGiorgio-Miller382 Springfield Ave Ste 310, Summit, NJ 07901 Directions (908) 918-0030
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
Very grateful to and for Dr. DiGiorgio-Miller. By far, she is and has been the best Doctor I have ever had. She is a great listener and observer. She is also extremely observant, intuitive, knowledgeable and caring. Aside from being a great therapist and implementing eye-opening techniques during our sessions, her recommendations, breathing exercises and relaxation techniques have helped me and my son greatly. I give her an A++!
- Psychology
- 29 years of experience
- English
- 1326260324
- Seton Hall University
- Owsego State College
Dr. Digiorgio-Miller has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Digiorgio-Miller accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Digiorgio-Miller has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Digiorgio-Miller. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Digiorgio-Miller.
