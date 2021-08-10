Overview

Dr. Janet Davis, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from Baylor College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Uhealth Tower.



Dr. Davis works at Bascom Palmer Eye Institute in Miami, FL with other offices in Naples, FL and Palm Beach Gardens, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Uveitis and Iridocyclitis, Iridocyclitis and Blindness along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.