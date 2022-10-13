See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Birmingham, AL
Obstetrics & Gynecology
4 (13)
45 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Janet Davis, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Birmingham, AL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 45 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM and is affiliated with Grandview Medical Center.

They frequently treat conditions like Perimenopause, Symptomatic Menopause and Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    2006 Brookwood Medical Ctr Dr Ste 600, Birmingham, AL 35209 (205) 877-2971
    Women's Care Specialists PC
    3686 Grandview Pkwy Ste 800, Birmingham, AL 35243 (205) 858-0900

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  Grandview Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Accepted Insurance Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    Oct 13, 2022
    Dr. Davis has always been kind, professional, easy to talk with and discuss difficult issues. Highly recommend her. She delivered my son and cared for me during 2 miscarriages. She’s honest and a very very hard worker. I don’t need anyone to hold my hand, but if I need one, hers would reach out to me first. Highly recommended!!!
    Ms. B — Oct 13, 2022
    About Dr. Janet Davis, MD

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1124019302
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM
    Medical Education

