Overview

Dr. Janet D'Agostino, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Mount Pleasant, SC. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with East Cooper Medical Center.



Dr. D'Agostino works at South Carolina Anesthia in Mount Pleasant, SC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.