Super Profile

Dr. Janet Conney, MD

Psychiatry
5 (8)
Accepting new patients
28 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Janet Conney, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Garden Grove, CA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from CREIGHTON UNIV SCH OF MED.

Dr. Conney works at VALLEY VIEW INTERNAL MEDICINE in Garden Grove, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Locations

  1. 1
    Valley View Internal Medicine
    12062 Valley View St Ste 129, Garden Grove, CA 92845 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (562) 342-3006

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
Sedative, Hypnotic, or Anxiolytic Dependence
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness
Drug and Alcohol Dependence Chevron Icon
Drug-Induced Mental Disorders Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Diseases Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. Janet Conney, MD

    • Psychiatry
    • 28 years of experience
    • English
    • 1801988050
    Education & Certifications

    • UCLA School of Med
    • CREIGHTON UNIV SCH OF MED
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Janet Conney, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Conney is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Conney has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Conney accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Conney has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Conney works at VALLEY VIEW INTERNAL MEDICINE in Garden Grove, CA. View the full address on Dr. Conney’s profile.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Conney. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Conney.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Conney, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Conney appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

