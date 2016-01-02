Dr. Janet Cogar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cogar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Janet Cogar, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Janet Cogar, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Bridgeport, WV. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KENTUCKY / CHANDLER MEDICAL CENTER.
Dr. Cogar works at
Locations
-
1
Premiere Pediatric Centers900 Lodgeville Rd, Bridgeport, WV 26330 Directions (304) 842-3311
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Cogar?
She is very knowledgeable, experienced, friendly and caring. Great doctor! Always felt confident in her, I trust her guidance!
About Dr. Janet Cogar, MD
- Pediatrics
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1811097546
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF KENTUCKY / CHANDLER MEDICAL CENTER
- Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cogar has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cogar accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cogar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Cogar. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cogar.
