Overview

Dr. Janet Choi, MD is a Clinical Neurophysiologist in Gurnee, IL. They specialize in Clinical Neurophysiology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Clinical Neurophysiology. They graduated from University of Illinois College of Medicine at Peoria and is affiliated with Evanston Hospital.



Dr. Choi works at Comprehensive Care Center in Gurnee, IL with other offices in Highland Park, IL and Lincolnshire, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Tremor, Seizure Disorders and Concussion along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.