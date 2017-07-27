Dr. Janet Choi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Choi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Janet Choi, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Janet Choi, MD is a Clinical Neurophysiologist in Gurnee, IL. They specialize in Clinical Neurophysiology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Clinical Neurophysiology. They graduated from University of Illinois College of Medicine at Peoria and is affiliated with Evanston Hospital.
Dr. Choi works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
NorthShore Medical Group7900 Rollins Rd, Gurnee, IL 60031 Directions (847) 570-2570
-
2
NorthShore University HealthSystem757 Park Ave W Ste 2850, Highland Park, IL 60035 Directions (847) 570-2570
-
3
NorthShore University HealthSystem920 Milwaukee Ave Ste 2100, Lincolnshire, IL 60069 Directions (847) 570-2570
Hospital Affiliations
- Evanston Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Choi?
I see 16 specialists, Dr. Choi being one of them. She is extremely calm and rational. She takes her time and makes sure my treatment is truly a treatment I am comfortable with. Dr. Choi is prompt with responding to emails and has no problem consulting with my other specialists. I have complex diagnoses that don't respond to traditional treatments- she is not afraid to think outside the box and not afraid to say if she isn't sure. That, to me, speaks volumes.
About Dr. Janet Choi, MD
- Clinical Neurophysiology
- 15 years of experience
- English
- 1386841260
Education & Certifications
- University of Illinois College of Medicine at Peoria
- Clinical Neurophysiology and Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Choi has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Choi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Choi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Choi works at
Dr. Choi has seen patients for Tremor, Seizure Disorders and Concussion, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Choi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Choi. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Choi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Choi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Choi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.