Dr. Janet Chin, MD
Dr. Janet Chin, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Winfield, IL. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from Rush Medical College Of Rush University and is affiliated with Edward Hospital - Main Campus and Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital.
Hematology & Oncology25 N Winfield Rd Ste 407, Winfield, IL 60190 Directions (630) 364-7850
Hospital Affiliations
- Edward Hospital - Main Campus
- Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
About Dr. Janet Chin, MD
- Medical Oncology
- 23 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University Of Il At Chicago College Of Med
- Rush Medical College Of Rush University
- Hematology
Dr. Chin has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chin has seen patients for Anemia, Breast Cancer and Secondary Malignancies, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Chin. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.