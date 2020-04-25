Dr. Janet Chieh, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chieh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
- FindCare
- Ophthalmologists
- WA
- Seattle
- Dr. Janet Chieh, MD
Dr. Janet Chieh, MD
Overview
Dr. Janet Chieh, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Seattle, WA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UMDNJ-ROBT W JOHNSON MED SCH|University of Medicine And Dentistry of New Jersey / Robert Wood Johnson Medical School and is affiliated with Virginia Mason Medical Center.
Dr. Chieh works at
Locations
-
1
Virginia Mason Hospital & Seattle Medical Center1100 9th Ave, Seattle, WA 98101 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
NEW FEATURE
What is treatment frequency?
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories: Very HighFrequency HighFrequency NormalFrequency May Perform
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
NEW FEATURE
What is treatment frequency?
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- View other providers who treat Migraine
- View other providers who treat All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
- View other providers who treat Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
- View other providers who treat Benign Neoplasm of Eye
- View other providers who treat Corneal Abrasion or Laceration
- View other providers who treat Diabetic Macular Edema (DME)
- View other providers who treat Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis)
- View other providers who treat Exotropia
- View other providers who treat Eye Cancer
- View other providers who treat Lazy Eye
- View other providers who treat Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear
- View other providers who treat Stye
- View other providers who treat Age-Related Macular Degeneration
- View other providers who treat Astigmatism
- View other providers who treat Benign Neoplasm of Choroid
- View other providers who treat Chalazion
- View other providers who treat Chorioretinal Scars
- View other providers who treat Corneal Diseases
- View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
- View other providers who treat Esotropia
- View other providers who treat Eye Infections
- View other providers who treat Eyelid Disorders
- View other providers who treat Farsightedness
- View other providers who treat Iridocyclitis
- View other providers who treat Macular Hole
- View other providers who treat Nearsightedness
- View other providers who treat Ocular Hypertension
- View other providers who treat Pterygium
- View other providers who treat Retinal Vein Occlusion
- View other providers who treat Uveitis and Iridocyclitis
- View other providers who treat Vitreous Hemorrhage
- View other providers who treat Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration
- View other providers who treat Allergic Conjunctivitis
- View other providers who treat Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens
- View other providers who treat Blepharitis
- View other providers who treat Blindness
- View other providers who treat Cataract
- View other providers who treat Central Serous Chorioretinopathy
- View other providers who treat Choroidal Neovascular Membranes (CNVM)
- View other providers who treat Conjunctival Hemorrhage
- View other providers who treat Degenerative Disorders of Globe
- View other providers who treat Diabetic Retinopathy
- View other providers who treat Diplopia
- View other providers who treat Drusen
- View other providers who treat Ectropion of Eyelid
- View other providers who treat Floaters
- View other providers who treat Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy
- View other providers who treat Glaucoma
- View other providers who treat Headache
- View other providers who treat Hypertropia
- View other providers who treat Hypotropia
- View other providers who treat Keratitis
- View other providers who treat Macular Edema
- View other providers who treat Optic Neuritis
- View other providers who treat Paralytic Strabismus
- View other providers who treat Pinguecula
- View other providers who treat Presbyopia
- View other providers who treat Progressive High Myopia
- View other providers who treat Retinal Cysts
- View other providers who treat Retinal Dystrophy
- View other providers who treat Retinal Hemorrhage
- View other providers who treat Retinal Neovascularization
- View other providers who treat Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP)
- View other providers who treat Retinoschisis
- View other providers who treat Senile Cataracts
- View other providers who treat Tear Duct Disorders
- View other providers who treat Trichiasis
- View other providers who treat Visual Field Defects
- View other providers who treat Acquired Coloboma
- View other providers who treat Acute Endophthalmitis
- View other providers who treat Anisocoria
- View other providers who treat Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy
- View other providers who treat Bell's Palsy
- View other providers who treat Blocked Tear Duct
- View other providers who treat Chorioretinitis
- View other providers who treat Chronic Endophthalmitis
- View other providers who treat Contusion of the Eyeball
- View other providers who treat Corneal Erosion
- View other providers who treat Corneal Ulcer
- View other providers who treat Endophthalmitis
- View other providers who treat Entropion
- View other providers who treat Esophoria
- View other providers who treat Eyelid Spasm
- View other providers who treat Focal Chorioretinitis and Focal Retinochoroiditis
- View other providers who treat Focal Laser Photocoagulation
- View other providers who treat Foreign Body in Eye
- View other providers who treat Foveal and-or Macular Hypoplasia
- View other providers who treat Herpetic Keratitis
- View other providers who treat Heterophoria
- View other providers who treat Hyphema
- View other providers who treat Hypotony of Eye
- View other providers who treat Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension
- View other providers who treat Juvenile Macular Degeneration
- View other providers who treat Keratoconus
- View other providers who treat Macular Pucker
- View other providers who treat Malignant Neoplasm of Eye
- View other providers who treat Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation
- View other providers who treat Panophthalmitis
- View other providers who treat Panretinal Photocoagulation
- View other providers who treat Pigment Dispersion Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Purulent Endophthalmitis
- View other providers who treat Retinal Artery Occlusion
- View other providers who treat Retinal Detachment
- View other providers who treat Retinal Hemangioma
- View other providers who treat Retinal Ischemia
- View other providers who treat Retinal Telangiectasia
- View other providers who treat Retinopathy of Prematurity (ROP)
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Chieh?
outstanding physician
About Dr. Janet Chieh, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 20 years of experience
- English, Mandarin
- Female
- 1619185592
Education & Certifications
- Tufts New England Medical Center
- Duke University Hospital
- ALBERT EINSTEIN MEDICAL CENTER
- UMDNJ-ROBT W JOHNSON MED SCH|University of Medicine And Dentistry of New Jersey / Robert Wood Johnson Medical School
- Ophthalmology
A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.
Hospital Affiliations
- Virginia Mason Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chieh has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Chieh using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Chieh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chieh works at
Dr. Chieh has seen patients for Migraine, All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chieh on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Chieh speaks Mandarin.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Chieh. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chieh.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chieh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chieh appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.