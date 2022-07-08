See All Dermatologists in Cape Coral, FL
Dr. Janet Cheng, MD

Dermatology
4 (30)
Offers telehealth

Dr. Janet Cheng, MD is a Dermatologist in Cape Coral, FL. They completed their residency with Mayo Clinic Rochester

Dr. Cheng works at Associates In Medicine & Surgery in Cape Coral, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Excision of Skin Lesion, Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion and Dermatitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies.

  1
    Gulfshore Dermatology At Coralwood PA
    326 Del Prado Blvd N Ste 301, Cape Coral, FL 33909
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
  2
    Coralwood Dermatology
    2125 SE 16th Pl, Cape Coral, FL 33990

Excision of Skin Lesion
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion
Dermatitis
Excision of Skin Lesion
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion
Dermatitis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Skin
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Rosacea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rosacea
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Genital Herpes Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Impetigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Impetigo
Melanoma Screening Chevron Icon
Mole Evaluation Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Shingles
Skin Tag Removal Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Sunburn Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Sunburn
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Cold Sore Chevron Icon
Dermatomyositis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Penile Lesion Chevron Icon
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Genital Warts Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Pemphigoid Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Scabies Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Scabies
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan

    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 30 ratings
    Patient Ratings (30)
    5 Star
    (19)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (7)
    Jul 08, 2022
    Dr. Cheng is amazing. I learned more about my skin from her in one visit than I have from all the other dermatologists I've visited over the past 20 years. She's knowledgeable, personable, capable and I'm delighted that I waited as long as I had to to see her. She is the best!
    Joanie Glance — Jul 08, 2022
    About Dr. Janet Cheng, MD

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1275521478
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Mayo Clinic Rochester
    Residency
    Internship
    • Mayo Clin
    Internship

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Cheng has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Cheng has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

    Dr. Cheng works at Associates In Medicine & Surgery in Cape Coral, FL.

    Dr. Cheng has seen patients for Excision of Skin Lesion, Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion and Dermatitis, and more.

    30 patients have reviewed Dr. Cheng. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cheng, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cheng appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

