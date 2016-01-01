See All Dermatologists in Birmingham, AL
Dr. Janet Cash, MD

Dermatology
4 (147)
Accepting new patients
29 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Janet Cash, MD is a dermatologist in Birmingham, AL. Dr. Cash completed a residency at University Ala. She currently practices at Southview Medical Group and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent's Birmingham. She accepts multiple insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Southview Medical Group, P.C.
    833 Saint Vincents Dr Ste 300, Birmingham, AL 35205 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (205) 933-4640
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:30pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Contact Dermatitis
Dermatitis
Hair Loss
Contact Dermatitis
Dermatitis
Hair Loss

Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection Chevron Icon
Nail and Nail Bed Infection Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Ulcer Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Telogen Effluvium Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
Varicose Eczema Chevron Icon
Acanthosis Nigricans Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
Bowenoid Papulosis Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Canker Sore Chevron Icon
Cold Sore Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Drugs Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Herpetiformis Chevron Icon
Dermatomyositis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Penile Lesion Chevron Icon
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Cosmetics Chevron Icon
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Detergents Chevron Icon
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Metals Chevron Icon
Erythema Multiforme Chevron Icon
Genital Herpes Chevron Icon
Genital Warts Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
Jock Itch Chevron Icon
Leg and Foot Ulcers Chevron Icon
Lymphangioma Chevron Icon
Microdermabrasion Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Parapsoriasis Chevron Icon
Pemphigoid Chevron Icon
Pemphigus Chevron Icon
Pilonidal Cyst Chevron Icon
Pityriasis Rosea Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Scabies Chevron Icon
Second-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Sunburn Chevron Icon
Insurance Accepted

  • Aetna
  • Anthem
  • Assurant Health
  • Blue Cross Blue Shield
  • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
  • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
  • Cigna
  • Coventry Health Care
  • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
  • Humana
  • Medicaid
  • MultiPlan
  • UnitedHealthCare

About Dr. Janet Cash, MD

Specialties
  • Dermatology
Years of Experience
  • 29 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  • English
Gender
  • Female
NPI Number
  • 1356315568
Education & Certifications

Residency
  • University Ala
Internship
  • U Ala
Medical Education
  • University of Alabama at Birmingham
Undergraduate School
  • JACKSONVILLE STATE UNIVERSITY
Admitting Hospitals
  • Ascension St. Vincent's Birmingham

Patient Satisfaction

4.0
Average provider rating
Based on 147 ratings
Patient Ratings (147)
5 Star
(101)
4 Star
(8)
3 Star
(4)
2 Star
(5)
1 Star
(29)
Leave a review

