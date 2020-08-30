Dr. Janet Burns, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Burns is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Janet Burns, DO
Overview
Dr. Janet Burns, DO is a Neuromusculoskeletal Medicine Specialist in Walnut Creek, CA. They specialize in Neuromusculoskeletal Medicine, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from Ohio University College Of Osteopathic Medicine.
Dr. Burns works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Walnut Creek Office710 S Broadway Ste 212, Walnut Creek, CA 94596 Directions (925) 388-9800Monday10:00am - 7:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday10:00am - 7:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
Pleasanton Office4439 Stoneridge Dr Ste 130, Pleasanton, CA 94588 Directions (925) 388-9800Monday10:00am - 5:00pmTuesday10:00am - 5:00pmWednesday10:00am - 5:00pmThursday10:00am - 5:00pmFriday10:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Burns?
Dr Burns treated me and my son. She helped me with my low back pain that I had for years and my balance. She also treated my son who had a neck problem and daily neck pain. He has less pain and improved posture.
About Dr. Janet Burns, DO
- Neuromusculoskeletal Medicine
- 27 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1427016005
Education & Certifications
- Meridia South Pointe Hospital
- Youngstown Osteopathic Hospital
- Ohio University College Of Osteopathic Medicine
- BOSTON UNIVERSITY
- Family Practice
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Burns accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Burns has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Burns works at
Dr. Burns speaks Spanish.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Burns. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Burns.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Burns, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Burns appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.