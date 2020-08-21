Dr. Janet Blanchard, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Blanchard is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Janet Blanchard, MD
Overview
Dr. Janet Blanchard, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Mentor, OH. They completed their fellowship with Cleveland Clinic Foundation

Locations
1
Dr. Blanchard's Plastic Surgery Center8316 Yellowbrick Rd, Mentor, OH 44060 Directions (216) 772-2496Tuesday10:00am - 5:00pmThursday10:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
I have seen Dr. Blanchard for several different issues. I have had a great result. I highly recommend her.
About Dr. Janet Blanchard, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- English
- 1538229059
Education & Certifications
- Cleveland Clinic Foundation
- Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Blanchard has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Blanchard accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Blanchard has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

12 patients have reviewed Dr. Blanchard. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Blanchard.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Blanchard, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Blanchard appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.