Dr. Janet Blanchard, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4 (12)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Janet Blanchard, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Mentor, OH. They completed their fellowship with Cleveland Clinic Foundation

Dr. Blanchard works at Thomas Mentor Family Practice in Mentor, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of Cleveland Clinic
Locations

    Dr. Blanchard's Plastic Surgery Center
    8316 Yellowbrick Rd, Mentor, OH 44060 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (216) 772-2496
    Tuesday
    10:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    10:00am - 5:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Breast Asymmetry
Liposuction
Skin Aging
Breast Asymmetry
Liposuction
Skin Aging

Breast Asymmetry
Liposuction
Skin Aging
Skin Laxity
Wrinkles
    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Aug 21, 2020
    I have seen Dr. Blanchard for several different issues. I have had a great result. I highly recommend her.
    Night Owl — Aug 21, 2020
    About Dr. Janet Blanchard, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1538229059
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Cleveland Clinic Foundation
    Board Certifications
    • Plastic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Janet Blanchard, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Blanchard is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Blanchard has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Blanchard has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Blanchard works at Thomas Mentor Family Practice in Mentor, OH. View the full address on Dr. Blanchard’s profile.

    12 patients have reviewed Dr. Blanchard. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Blanchard.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Blanchard, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Blanchard appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

