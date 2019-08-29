Dr. Black has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Janet Black, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Janet Black, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Palm Harbor, FL. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from EASTERN VIRGINIA MEDICAL SCHOOL / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF HAMPTON ROADS.
Dr. Black works at
Locations
North Pinellas Childrens Medical Center31860 US Highway 19 N, Palm Harbor, FL 34684 Directions (727) 787-6335
- 2 10537 STATE ROAD 54, New Port Richey, FL 34655 Directions (727) 376-8404
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Dr.Black is the best she is very good with the kids we never learn un sure she always goes the extra mile n if she’s all booked up she tells her staff to make room for my kids . Very thorough
About Dr. Janet Black, MD
- Pediatrics
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1578655221
Education & Certifications
- EASTERN VIRGINIA MEDICAL SCHOOL / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF HAMPTON ROADS
