Dr. Janet Barnes, MD

Pediatrics
4 (9)
Accepting new patients
45 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Janet Barnes, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in New Orleans, LA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 45 years of experience. They graduated from LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS.

They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    10555 Lake Forest Blvd Ste 5J, New Orleans, LA 70127 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (504) 827-1920
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Dr. Janet Barnes, MD

    • Pediatrics
    • 45 years of experience
    • English
    • 1588752711
    Education & Certifications

    • LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Janet Barnes, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Barnes is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Barnes has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Barnes has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. Barnes. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Barnes.

