Dr. Janet Antonioni, MD

Pediatrics
4 (4)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Janet Antonioni, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Waltham, MA. They completed their residency with The Maine Medical Center, Portland, Me

Dr. Antonioni works at Beaver Brook Pediatrics And Adolescent Medicine in Waltham, MA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Beaver Brook Pediatric & Adolescent Medicine PC
    465 Waverley Oaks Rd Ste 100, Waltham, MA 02452 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (781) 891-3706
  2. 2
    Mount Auburn Pediatrics At Beaver Brook
    355 Waverley Oaks Rd Ste 125, Waltham, MA 02452 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (781) 891-3706

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Mount Auburn Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Abdominal Pain
Acne
Acute Laryngitis
Abdominal Pain
Acne
Acute Laryngitis

Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Acute Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Drugs Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Substances Taken Internally Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ear Ache
Fever Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fever
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Impetigo
Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Chevron Icon
Pediatric Obesity Chevron Icon
Pediatric Overweight Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Polyuria
Rash Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Louisiana
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • MultiPlan
    • Tufts Health Plan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Dr. Janet Antonioni, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatrics
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1477506855
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • The Maine Medical Center, Portland, Me
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Janet Antonioni, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Antonioni is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Antonioni has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Antonioni has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Antonioni works at Beaver Brook Pediatrics And Adolescent Medicine in Waltham, MA. View the full address on Dr. Antonioni’s profile.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Antonioni. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Antonioni.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Antonioni, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Antonioni appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

