Dr. Janet Alvarado, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Highland, IL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES ANTIGUA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with HSHS St. Joseph's Hospital Highland.



Dr. Alvarado works at HSHS Medical Group - Highland in Highland, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.