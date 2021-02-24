Overview

Dr. Janessa Perez-Motlis, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Spartanburg, SC. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from St. Matthews University / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Spartanburg Medical Center.



They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.