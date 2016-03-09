Overview

Dr. Janerio Aldridge, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Buffalo, NY. They specialize in General Surgery, has 48 years of experience. They graduated from University At Buffalo State University Of New York School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Buffalo General Medical Center.



Dr. Aldridge works at General Physician Sub II in Buffalo, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Port Placements or Replacements and Cardiac Tamponade along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.