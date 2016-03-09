Dr. Janerio Aldridge, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Aldridge is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Janerio Aldridge, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Janerio Aldridge, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Buffalo, NY. They specialize in General Surgery, has 48 years of experience. They graduated from University At Buffalo State University Of New York School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Buffalo General Medical Center.
Dr. Aldridge works at
Locations
General Physician Sub II100 High St # C3, Buffalo, NY 14203 Directions (716) 859-7600
Hospital Affiliations
- Buffalo General Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- Fidelis Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MagnaCare
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- UnitedHealthCare
- Universal Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
He was kind, patient, knowledgeable, answered all of our questions, and poked his head in the waiting room whenever he could to give us an update. He even initiated calling me at home at seven in the morning just to tell me that my husband was doing ok. When my husband was spiraling downward and close to being connected to full life-support for a possible artificial heart, he asked if he could try one more thing and open him back up to try to figure out what was going on. He saved his life!
About Dr. Janerio Aldridge, MD
- General Surgery
- 48 years of experience
- English
- 1316903586
Education & Certifications
- University at Buffalo - State University of New York
- EJ Meyer Meml Hosp
- University At Buffalo State University Of New York School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Aldridge has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Aldridge accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Aldridge has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Aldridge works at
Dr. Aldridge has seen patients for Port Placements or Replacements and Cardiac Tamponade, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Aldridge on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Aldridge. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Aldridge.
