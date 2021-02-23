Dr. Janellen Smith, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Smith is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Janellen Smith, MD
Overview
Dr. Janellen Smith, MD is a Dermatologist in Orange, CA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from University of Iowa College of Medicine and is affiliated with UCI Medical Center.
Dr. Smith works at
Locations
-
1
Uci Medical Center101 The City Dr S, Orange, CA 92868 Directions (714) 456-7070Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- UCI Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Smith?
Dr Smith is very thoughtful and spends time listening to your issues. she even called us out of country to give us good news on a biopsy. I recommend her highly.
About Dr. Janellen Smith, MD
- Dermatology
- 40 years of experience
- English, French
- 1811948789
Education & Certifications
- Washington University
- University of Michigan Hospitals
- St Johns Mercy
- University of Iowa College of Medicine
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Smith has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Smith accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Smith has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Smith works at
Dr. Smith has seen patients for Dermatitis, Contact Dermatitis and Itchy Skin, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Smith on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Smith speaks French.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Smith. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Smith.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Smith, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Smith appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.