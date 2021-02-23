Overview

Dr. Janellen Smith, MD is a Dermatologist in Orange, CA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from University of Iowa College of Medicine and is affiliated with UCI Medical Center.



Dr. Smith works at UC Irvine Medical Center in Orange, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Dermatitis, Contact Dermatitis and Itchy Skin along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.