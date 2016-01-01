Overview

Dr. Janelle Wells, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Portsmouth, VA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF WISCONSIN / HOSPITAL AND CLINICS and is affiliated with Bon Secours Maryview Medical Center and Sentara Norfolk General Hospital.



Dr. Wells works at Hampton Roads Community Health Center in Portsmouth, VA with other offices in Norfolk, VA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.