Dr. Roethemeyer has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Janelle Roethemeyer, MD
Overview
Dr. Janelle Roethemeyer, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Saint Louis, MO. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Saint Louis University / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Mercy Hospital South and Mercy Hospital St. Louis.
Dr. Roethemeyer works at
Locations
-
1
Esse Health Pediatrics13303 Tesson Ferry Rd Ste 150, Saint Louis, MO 63128 Directions (314) 842-5239Wednesday1:00pm - 5:00pm
- 2 1015 Bowles Ave # 450, Fenton, MO 63026 Directions (314) 467-1500
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Mercy Hospital South
- Mercy Hospital St. Louis
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- Aetna
- American Enterprise Group
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Missouri
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HealthLink
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Planned Administration Inc
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.
How was your appointment with Dr. Roethemeyer?
I've been a patient of Dr. Roethemeyer for more than 20 years. She's a very good listener, explains things well and completely, and, she's very warm and friendly.
About Dr. Janelle Roethemeyer, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 30 years of experience
- English
- 1417938929
Education & Certifications
- Ssm St Marys Health Center
- Saint Louis University / School of Medicine
- StL U
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Roethemeyer accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Roethemeyer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Roethemeyer works at
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Roethemeyer. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Roethemeyer.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Roethemeyer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Roethemeyer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.