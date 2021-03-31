Dr. Janelle Mallett, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mallett is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Janelle Mallett, MD
Dr. Janelle Mallett, MD is a Dermatologist in Farmington, CT. They specialize in Dermatology, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CONNECTICUT HEALTH CENTER and is affiliated with Uconn John Dempsey Hospital.
Uconn Health Dermatology21 South Rd Fl 2, Farmington, CT 06032 Directions (860) 679-4600
- Uconn John Dempsey Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Dr. Mallet is fantastic! She’s very patient, professional, kind, and knowledgeable. She took the time to answer all of my questions and made me feel very comfortable. She has an amazing bedside manner. Would highly recommend.
About Dr. Janelle Mallett, MD
- Dermatology
- 15 years of experience
- English
- UNIVERSITY OF CONNECTICUT HEALTH CENTER
Dr. Mallett has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mallett accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mallett has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mallett has seen patients for Hair Loss, Rash and Warts, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mallett on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Mallett. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mallett.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mallett, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mallett appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.