Dr. Janelle Perrone, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Perrone is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Janelle Perrone, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Janelle Perrone, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Bryan, TX. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 13 years of experience. They graduated from Tx a & M Univ Sys Hsc Coll Of Med.
Dr. Perrone works at
Locations
-
1
Brazos Valley Womens Center PA2900 E 29th St Ste 300, Bryan, TX 77802 Directions (979) 776-5602
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Perrone?
Wow, where to being with Dr. Perrone?! She is great in every sense of the word. I met with her as a new patient because I learned from this website that she performs the laparoscopic salpingectomy surgery. Being in my mid to late twenties, I feared I may get some resistance in my decision due to the fact I was seeking this surgery for permanent birth control without having children already. However, I experienced nothing of the sort from Dr. Perrone OR her nurses! Dr. Perrone did my surgery yesterday and was extremely professional and considerate of any questions or concerns I had. The surgery went quite smoothly! Everyone at BVWC have been so warm and welcoming each time I've been there. I would recommend these people to anyone!
About Dr. Janelle Perrone, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 13 years of experience
- English
- 1982950424
Education & Certifications
- Tx a & M Univ Sys Hsc Coll Of Med
- Texas Technical University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Perrone has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Perrone accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Perrone has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Perrone works at
Dr. Perrone has seen patients for Genitourinary Tract Infections in Pregnancy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Perrone on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Perrone. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Perrone.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Perrone, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Perrone appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.