Dr. Janelle Perrone, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
4 (11)
Accepting new patients
13 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Janelle Perrone, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Bryan, TX. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 13 years of experience. They graduated from Tx a & M Univ Sys Hsc Coll Of Med.

Dr. Perrone works at BRAZOS VALLEY WOMENS CENTER in Bryan, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Genitourinary Tract Infections in Pregnancy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Brazos Valley Womens Center PA
    2900 E 29th St Ste 300, Bryan, TX 77802 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (979) 776-5602

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Genitourinary Tract Infections in Pregnancy
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
Ovarian Cancer Screening
Genitourinary Tract Infections in Pregnancy
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
Ovarian Cancer Screening

Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
Adenomyosis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Cervicitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Monitoring Chevron Icon
Gestational Diabetes Chevron Icon
High Risk Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypertension Complicating Pregnancy, Childbirth and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Maternal Anemia Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Preeclampsia Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Bleeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders Chevron Icon
Breech Position Chevron Icon
Cervical Polyps Chevron Icon
Coagulation Defects in Pregnancy and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Ectopic Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Disorders Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Hemorrhage from Placenta Previa Chevron Icon
HPV (Human Papillomavirus) Chevron Icon
Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing Chevron Icon
Intrauterine Growth Restriction Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain During Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Mastodynia Chevron Icon
Maternal Hypotension Syndrome Chevron Icon
Miscarriages Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Nausea
Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Placenta Previa Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Pregestational Diabetes Mellitus Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Smoking Cessation Counseling Chevron Icon
Tubo-Ovarian Abscess Chevron Icon
Urinary Disorders Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Uterine Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vulvar Cancer Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Jul 18, 2019
    Wow, where to being with Dr. Perrone?! She is great in every sense of the word. I met with her as a new patient because I learned from this website that she performs the laparoscopic salpingectomy surgery. Being in my mid to late twenties, I feared I may get some resistance in my decision due to the fact I was seeking this surgery for permanent birth control without having children already. However, I experienced nothing of the sort from Dr. Perrone OR her nurses! Dr. Perrone did my surgery yesterday and was extremely professional and considerate of any questions or concerns I had. The surgery went quite smoothly! Everyone at BVWC have been so warm and welcoming each time I've been there. I would recommend these people to anyone!
    About Dr. Janelle Perrone, MD

    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    • 13 years of experience
    • English
    • 1982950424
    Education & Certifications

    • Tx a & M Univ Sys Hsc Coll Of Med
    • Texas Technical University
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Janelle Perrone, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Perrone is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Perrone has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Perrone has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Perrone works at BRAZOS VALLEY WOMENS CENTER in Bryan, TX. View the full address on Dr. Perrone’s profile.

    Dr. Perrone has seen patients for Genitourinary Tract Infections in Pregnancy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Perrone on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    11 patients have reviewed Dr. Perrone. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Perrone.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Perrone, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Perrone appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

