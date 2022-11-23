Dr. Pavlis has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Janelle Pavlis, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Janelle Pavlis, MD is a Dermatologist in Broken Arrow, OK. They specialize in Dermatology, has 8 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT IRVINE / CALIFORNIA COLLEGE OF MEDICINE & SURGERY.
Dr. Pavlis works at
Locations
Oklahoma Cancer Specialist & Research Institute800 W Boise Cir Ste 400, Broken Arrow, OK 74012 Directions (918) 307-0215
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Community Care Network
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Thank you Dr.Pavlis,Heather and ALL other staff were the most caring,professional and compassionate group of health care I have ever had care for me.I have had many years of dermatology procedures.This visit took away All of my fear,anxiety and just all over bad feeling I always got when I walked in the door of the other places!Thanks again for being so kind and taking great care of me.Almost zero pain! I will def refer to you and get all of my skin care here!!!!The smiling faces at the front desk to the Dr. and assistants was nothing short of perfect!Thank you!Jerri Walton
About Dr. Janelle Pavlis, MD
- Dermatology
- 8 years of experience
- English
- 1447667613
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT IRVINE / CALIFORNIA COLLEGE OF MEDICINE & SURGERY
- Dermatology and Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pavlis accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pavlis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pavlis has seen patients for Dermatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pavlis on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Pavlis. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pavlis.
