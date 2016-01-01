Overview

Dr. Janelle King, MD is a Dermatologist in Belpre, OH. They specialize in Dermatology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from MARSHALL UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Marietta Memorial Hospital and Selby General Hospital.



Dr. King works at Marietta Memorial Hospital Osteopathic Manipulative Medicine in Belpre, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Rash, Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) and Dermatitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.