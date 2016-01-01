Dr. Janelle King, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. King is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Janelle King, MD is a Dermatologist in Belpre, OH. They specialize in Dermatology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from MARSHALL UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Marietta Memorial Hospital and Selby General Hospital.
Hospital Affiliations
- Marietta Memorial Hospital
- Selby General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
About Dr. Janelle King, MD
- Dermatology
- 13 years of experience
- English
- 1386879138
Education & Certifications
- MARSHALL UNIVERSITY
- Dermatology
