Dr. Janelle Fauci, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Janelle Fauci, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Charlotte, NC. They specialize in Oncology, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH FLORIDA / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Novant Health Rowan Medical Center and Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center.
Dr. Fauci works at
Locations
-
1
Novant Health Cancer Institute - Elizabeth (Gynecologic Oncology)125 Queens Rd Ste 540, Charlotte, NC 28204 Directions (704) 908-2360
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
She helped my wife and I through a difficult situation and guided us in the right steps.
About Dr. Janelle Fauci, MD
- Oncology
- 16 years of experience
- English
- Female
- 1144423542
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH FLORIDA / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
Hospital Affiliations
- Novant Health Rowan Medical Center
- Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Fauci has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fauci accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fauci has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Fauci works at
Dr. Fauci has seen patients for Gynecologic Cancer, Uterine Cancer and Hysterectomy - Laparoscopic, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fauci on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Fauci. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fauci.
