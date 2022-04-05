See All Oncologists in Charlotte, NC
Dr. Janelle Fauci, MD Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. Janelle Fauci, MD

Oncology
4.5 (8)
Accepting new patients
16 years of experience

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Janelle Fauci, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Charlotte, NC. They specialize in Oncology, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH FLORIDA / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Novant Health Rowan Medical Center and Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center.

Dr. Fauci works at Novant Health Cancer Institute - Elizabeth (Gynecologic Oncology) in Charlotte, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Gynecologic Cancer, Uterine Cancer and Hysterectomy - Laparoscopic along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Novant Health Cancer Institute - Elizabeth (Gynecologic Oncology)
    125 Queens Rd Ste 540, Charlotte, NC 28204 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (704) 908-2360

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Gynecologic Cancer
Uterine Cancer
Hysterectomy - Laparoscopic
Gynecologic Cancer
Uterine Cancer
Hysterectomy - Laparoscopic

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Hysterectomy - Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Colposcopy Chevron Icon
Destruction or Excision of Lesion of Cervix (incl. LEEP) Chevron Icon
Hysterectomy - Open Chevron Icon
Hysteroscopy Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Cancer Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
Vulvar Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Astrocytoma Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Bowenoid Papulosis Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Destruction or Excision of Vaginal Lesions Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Excision of Cervix Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Cancer Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Lobular Carconima Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Lymphosarcoma Chevron Icon
Medulloblastoma Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Myelodysplastic Syndromes Chevron Icon
Myeloproliferative Disorders Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Salpingo-Oophorectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Schwannoma Chevron Icon
Secondary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Cancer Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Vaginal Cancer Chevron Icon
Vulvectomy Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Fauci?

    Apr 05, 2022
    She helped my wife and I through a difficult situation and guided us in the right steps.
    Erick Ryan VanEtten — Apr 05, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Janelle Fauci, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Janelle Fauci, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Fauci to family and friends

    Dr. Fauci's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Fauci

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Janelle Fauci, MD.

    About Dr. Janelle Fauci, MD

    Specialties
    • Oncology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 16 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    Gender
    • Female
    Gender
    NPI Number
    • 1144423542
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH FLORIDA / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
    Medical Education

    Hospital Affiliations

    • Novant Health Rowan Medical Center
    • Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Janelle Fauci, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fauci is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Fauci has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Fauci has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Fauci works at Novant Health Cancer Institute - Elizabeth (Gynecologic Oncology) in Charlotte, NC. View the full address on Dr. Fauci’s profile.

    Dr. Fauci has seen patients for Gynecologic Cancer, Uterine Cancer and Hysterectomy - Laparoscopic, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fauci on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Fauci. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fauci.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fauci, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fauci appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.