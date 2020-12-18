Dr. Janelle Dorsett, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dorsett is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Janelle Dorsett, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Janelle Dorsett, MD is a Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility Specialist in Lubbock, TX. They graduated from University of Texas Medical School At San Antonio and is affiliated with Covenant Medical Center.
Dr. Dorsett works at
Locations
The Centre for Reproductive Medicine3405 22nd St Ste 300, Lubbock, TX 79410 Directions (806) 788-1212Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 12:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Covenant Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Dorsett?
Was able to see her within 2 weeks of calling, she took the time to sit down with us and answer all our questions, and she got us a healthy pregnancy! We had 3 miscarriages before seeing her, did 2 rounds of IUI with her, and we are now entering my 2nd trimester with a healthy baby boy! Couldn’t be happier ??
About Dr. Janelle Dorsett, MD
- Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility
- English
- 1740270180
Education & Certifications
- Tx Tech University Health Science Center
- University of Texas Medical School At San Antonio
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dorsett has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dorsett accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dorsett has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dorsett works at
33 patients have reviewed Dr. Dorsett. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dorsett.
