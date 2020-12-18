See All Fertility & Reproductive Endocrinologists in Lubbock, TX
Dr. Janelle Dorsett, MD

Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility
3.5 (33)
Dr. Janelle Dorsett, MD is a Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility Specialist in Lubbock, TX. They graduated from University of Texas Medical School At San Antonio and is affiliated with Covenant Medical Center.

Dr. Dorsett works at The Center for Reproductive Medicine in Lubbock, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    The Centre for Reproductive Medicine
    3405 22nd St Ste 300, Lubbock, TX 79410 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (806) 788-1212
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    8:00am - 12:00pm

  • Covenant Medical Center

Infertility Evaluation
In Vitro Fertilization
Fallopian Tube Disorders
Infertility Evaluation
In Vitro Fertilization
Fallopian Tube Disorders

Infertility Evaluation Chevron Icon
In Vitro Fertilization Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Disorders Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Breast Pain Chevron Icon
Cervical Polyps Chevron Icon
Cervicitis Chevron Icon
Cholesterol Screening Chevron Icon
Colposcopy Chevron Icon
Endocervical Curettage Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Fluid Contrast Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Hysteroscopy Chevron Icon
Intrauterine Growth Restriction Chevron Icon
Mastodynia Chevron Icon
Miscarriages Chevron Icon
Myomectomy - Open and-or Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Screening Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Test Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Rh Incompatibility Screening Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Syphilis Screening Chevron Icon
Thyroid Screening Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal Surgery Chevron Icon
    • Anthem
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)

    Dec 18, 2020
    Was able to see her within 2 weeks of calling, she took the time to sit down with us and answer all our questions, and she got us a healthy pregnancy! We had 3 miscarriages before seeing her, did 2 rounds of IUI with her, and we are now entering my 2nd trimester with a healthy baby boy! Couldn’t be happier ??
    Emily — Dec 18, 2020
    About Dr. Janelle Dorsett, MD

    Specialties
    • Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility
    • English
    • 1740270180
    Residency
    • Tx Tech University Health Science Center
    • University of Texas Medical School At San Antonio
