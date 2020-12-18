Overview

Dr. Janelle Dorsett, MD is a Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility Specialist in Lubbock, TX. They graduated from University of Texas Medical School At San Antonio and is affiliated with Covenant Medical Center.



Dr. Dorsett works at The Center for Reproductive Medicine in Lubbock, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.