Dr. Janelle Cuervo, DO
Dr. Janelle Cuervo, DO is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Miami, FL.
UHealth at The Professional Arts Center1150 NW 14th St, Miami, FL 33136 Directions (305) 243-6732Monday7:00am - 6:00pmTuesday7:00am - 6:00pmWednesday7:00am - 5:30pmThursday6:00am - 5:30pmFriday6:00am - 5:30pmSaturday6:00am - 5:30pmSunday6:00am - 5:30pm
- Jackson Memorial Hospital
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Dr. Cuervo was very thorough she took her time with me I feel very comfortable speaking to her she took care of my issues and my concerns. Highly recommend her thank you Dr. Cuervo
- Internal Medicine
- English
- Internal Medicine
Dr. Cuervo accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cuervo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Cuervo. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cuervo.
