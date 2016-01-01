Dr. Adeniran accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Janelle Adeniran, MD
Overview
Dr. Janelle Adeniran, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Louisville, KY. They graduated from Davidson College.
Dr. Adeniran works at
Locations
Bennett & Bloom Eye Centers1935 Bluegrass Ave Ste 200, Louisville, KY 40215 Directions (502) 364-0033
Bennett and Bloom Eye Centers95 QUARTERMASTER CT, Jeffersonville, IN 47130 Directions (812) 284-0077Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Bennett & Bloom Eye Centers6905B BURLINGTON PIKE, Florence, KY 41042 Directions (859) 282-9999Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Janelle Adeniran, MD
- Ophthalmology
- English
Education & Certifications
- University of Louisville Hospital
- Good Samaritan Hospital
- Davidson College
- Ophthalmology
Dr. Adeniran has seen patients for Eye Cancer, Retinal Vein Occlusion and Benign Neoplasm of Eye, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Adeniran on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
