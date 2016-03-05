Dr. Thomas-Burse has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Janella Thomas-Burse, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Janella Thomas-Burse, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from MOREHOUSE SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.
Dr. Thomas-Burse works at
Locations
Better Health Greater Life494 Boulevard SE Bldg 1, Atlanta, GA 30312 Directions (404) 835-7779
Oakhurst Medical Center5582 Memorial Dr, Stone Mountain, GA 30083 Directions (404) 298-8998
Oakhurst Medical Centers Inc.2295 Parklake Dr NE Ste 500, Atlanta, GA 30345 Directions (404) 298-8998
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I just had an UNBELIEVABLY GOOD experience with Dr. Thomas-Burse and her partner Dr. Lovely. WOW! I am a young woman who just moved to Atlanta for college. I went to this practice on referral from an older woman who said they were good. She couldn't have been more right about these people. I went in to be seen for gynecological I was having. They scheduled an appointment for me right away, the staff was knowledgable, efficient, and courteous. It was a nice place that was well kept, neat
About Dr. Janella Thomas-Burse, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 32 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- MOREHOUSE SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Thomas-Burse accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Thomas-Burse has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Thomas-Burse works at
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Thomas-Burse. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Thomas-Burse.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Thomas-Burse, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Thomas-Burse appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.