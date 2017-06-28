See All Oncologists in Louisville, KY
Dr. Janell Seeger, MD

Medical Oncology
4.5 (12)
45 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Janell Seeger, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Louisville, KY. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from INDIANA UNIVERSITY / BLOOMINGTON and is affiliated with Baptist Health La Grange and Norton Hospital.

Dr. Seeger works at Jewish Hospital Medical Center Northeast in Louisville, KY. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Jewish Hospital Medical Center Northeast
    2401 Terra Crossing Blvd, Louisville, KY 40245 (502) 899-3366

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Baptist Health La Grange
  • Norton Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Anemia
Lung Cancer
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Nodular Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Acute Leukemia Chevron Icon
Acute Myeloid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Bleeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Bone Marrow Biopsy Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Cholangiocarcinoma Chevron Icon
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Chevron Icon
Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML) Chevron Icon
Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia) Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Hypercoagulable State Chevron Icon
Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP) Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Leukocytosis Chevron Icon
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Lymphoma, Large-Cell Chevron Icon
Lymphosarcoma Chevron Icon
Mantle Cell Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Marginal Zone Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Merkel Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Myelodysplastic Syndromes Chevron Icon
Myeloma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Myeloma
Myeloproliferative Disorders Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Pancytopenia Chevron Icon
Pleural Cancer Chevron Icon
Polycythemia Rubra Vera Chevron Icon
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Primary Hypercoagulable State (incl. Factor V Leiden Disease) Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Purpura Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Purpura
Qualitative Platelet Defects (incl. Glanzmann's Thrombasthenia) Chevron Icon
Reticulosarcoma Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Cancer Chevron Icon
Testicular Cancer Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Nasopharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Oropharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Thrombocytosis Chevron Icon
Tonsil Cancer Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
von Willebrand Disease Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Accepted Insurance Carriers

    • Advantage Care Network (ACN)
    • Aetna
    • Alliance Health Care
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Bluegrass Family Health
    • Center Care
    • Cigna
    • Commission for Children with Special Needs
    • CorVel
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Direct Care America/Primary Health Services (DCA/PHS)
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Hospice & Palliative Care Services,Inc.
    • Humana
    • Indiana Health Network
    • Kentucky Racing Health and Welfare
    • Lincoln
    • Medicaid
    • Medicaid of Kentucky
    • MultiPlan
    • National Preferred Provider Network
    • National Provider Network
    • Owensboro Community Health Network
    • Passport Health Plan
    • Sagamore Health Network
    • Southern Indiana Health Organization (SIHO)
    • United Concordia
    • United Teacher Associates Insurance Company
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Value Options
    • Vista Health Plan
    • WellCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jun 28, 2017
    I absolutely would recommend Dr Seeger and I have recommended her to family and friends. She is an excellent doctor. She laid all options out and clearly explained all information and risks and recommendations. She always took plenty of time with me and cared about me.
    Terri Butler in Floyds Knobs, IN — Jun 28, 2017
    About Dr. Janell Seeger, MD

    Medical Oncology
    45 years of experience
    English
    1053377291
    Education & Certifications

    INDIANA UNIVERSITY / BLOOMINGTON
    Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Seeger has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Seeger has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Seeger works at Jewish Hospital Medical Center Northeast in Louisville, KY. View the full address on Dr. Seeger’s profile.

    12 patients have reviewed Dr. Seeger. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Seeger.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Seeger, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Seeger appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

