Overview

Dr. Janell Ison, DO is a Psychiatry Specialist in Chillicothe, OH. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 2023 years of experience. They graduated from Ohio University Heritage College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Adena Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Ison works at Adena Counseling Center in Chillicothe, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Anxiety and ADHD and-or ADD along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.