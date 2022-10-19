Dr. Janell Ison, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ison is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Janell Ison, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Janell Ison, DO is a Psychiatry Specialist in Chillicothe, OH. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 2023 years of experience. They graduated from Ohio University Heritage College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Adena Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Ison works at
Locations
Adena Counseling Center455 SHAWNEE LN, Chillicothe, OH 45601 Directions (740) 779-4888
Hospital Affiliations
- Adena Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I've seen Dr. Ison going on 4 years and she's great! She's warm and friendly, funny, and a great listener. She has an excellent "Bedside manner" which a lot of Doctors lack. A lot of Doctors have that wooden, arrogant demeanor and she's not like that at all. She's open to suggestions you may have and very competent. I highly recommend!
About Dr. Janell Ison, DO
- Psychiatry
- 2023 years of experience
- English
- 1508204728
Education & Certifications
- Ohio University Heritage College of Osteopathic Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ison has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ison accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ison has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ison works at
Dr. Ison has seen patients for Anxiety and ADHD and-or ADD, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ison on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Ison. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ison.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ison, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ison appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.