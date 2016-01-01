Dr. Janel Lynch, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lynch is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Janel Lynch, MD
Overview
Dr. Janel Lynch, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Fabens, TX. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from AUTONOMOUS UNIVERSITY OF GUADALAJARA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE.
Locations
UMC - Fabens Clinic3940 PO Box, Fabens, TX 79838 Directions (915) 790-5700
Experience & Treatment Frequency
About Dr. Janel Lynch, MD
- Pediatrics
- 11 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- AUTONOMOUS UNIVERSITY OF GUADALAJARA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
- Pediatrics
Dr. Lynch speaks Spanish.
