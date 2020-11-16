See All Cardiologists in Wichita, KS
Dr. Janel Harting, MD

Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Diseases
4.5 (11)
Accepting new patients
19 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Janel Harting, MD is a Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Disease Specialist in Wichita, KS. They specialize in Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Diseases, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KANSAS MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Wesley Medical Center, Ascension Via Christi St. Francis and Ascension Via Christi St. Teresa.

Dr. Harting works at Pulmonary and Sleep Consultants of Kansas in Wichita, KS. They frequently treat conditions like COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), Sleep Apnea and Respiratory Failure along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Pulmonary and Sleep Consultants of Kansas
    3009 N CYPRESS ST, Wichita, KS 67226 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (316) 745-3112

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Wesley Medical Center
  • Ascension Via Christi St. Francis
  • Ascension Via Christi St. Teresa

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Sleep Apnea
Respiratory Failure
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Sleep Apnea
Respiratory Failure

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Respiratory Failure Chevron Icon
Low Blood Oxygen Level Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Rehabilitation Services Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Arterial Blood Gas Test (ABG) Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Bronchiectasis Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Bronchoscopy Chevron Icon
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Cystic Fibrosis Chevron Icon
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Interstitial Lung Disease Chevron Icon
Lung Nodule Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Eosinophilia Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Respiratory Management Chevron Icon
Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Smoking Cessation Counseling Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Acidosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acidosis
Acute Lower Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Alkalosis Chevron Icon
Bronchiolitis Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) Chevron Icon
Empyema Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Empyema
Hepatopulmonary Syndrome Chevron Icon
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Lung Abscess Chevron Icon
Metastatic Respiratory System Cancer Chevron Icon
Mycobacterial Lung Infection Chevron Icon
Pneumonitis (Due to Solids or Liquids) Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Embolism Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Swine Flu Chevron Icon
Wegener's Granulomatosis Chevron Icon
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Nov 16, 2020
    In a recent family crisis with my father, a 95 year old man, Dr. Harting met with me and other family members in the hospital to discuss my father's situation. I found the doctor incredibly focused and genuine in her discussions. As a caregiver for the past 6 years, I have met with multiple medical specialists and I have found none better that Dr. Harting in their ability to communicate with full transparency and demonstrate concern for a patient and family. This doctor stands above her medical peers and I highly recommend her for any pulmonary/medical care.
    Paul D Miller — Nov 16, 2020
    About Dr. Janel Harting, MD

    Specialties
    • Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Diseases
    Years of Experience
    • 19 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1821214560
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF KANSAS MEDICAL CENTER
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Janel Harting, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Harting is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Harting has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Harting has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Harting works at Pulmonary and Sleep Consultants of Kansas in Wichita, KS. View the full address on Dr. Harting’s profile.

    Dr. Harting has seen patients for COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), Sleep Apnea and Respiratory Failure, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Harting on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    11 patients have reviewed Dr. Harting. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Harting.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Harting, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Harting appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

