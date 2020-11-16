Overview

Dr. Janel Harting, MD is a Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Disease Specialist in Wichita, KS. They specialize in Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Diseases, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KANSAS MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Wesley Medical Center, Ascension Via Christi St. Francis and Ascension Via Christi St. Teresa.



Dr. Harting works at Pulmonary and Sleep Consultants of Kansas in Wichita, KS. They frequently treat conditions like COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), Sleep Apnea and Respiratory Failure along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.