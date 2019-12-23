Overview

Dr. Janel Beatie, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Tomball, TX. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from The University Of Texas Medical School|University Of Texas Medical School At Houston and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Tomball, Houston Methodist The Woodlands Hospital and Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital.



Dr. Beatie works at Tomball Regional Int Medcn Assocs in Tomball, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.