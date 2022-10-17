Dr. Janeen Alidina, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Alidina is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Janeen Alidina, MD
Overview
Dr. Janeen Alidina, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Tampa, FL. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA.
Dr. Alidina works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Womans Groupthe5380 Primrose Lake Cir, Tampa, FL 33647 Directions (813) 769-2778
-
2
Bayfront Family Health Center700 6TH ST S, Saint Petersburg, FL 33701 Directions (727) 893-6116
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Alidina?
Dr Alidina is so thoughtful and understanding. She listened to all of my questions and concerns and I felt very confident in the solutions and options she provided.
About Dr. Janeen Alidina, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English, Spanish
- 1205115409
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Alidina has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Alidina accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Alidina has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Alidina works at
Dr. Alidina speaks Spanish.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Alidina. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Alidina.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Alidina, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Alidina appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.