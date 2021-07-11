Dr. Jane-Yi Meng, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Meng is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jane-Yi Meng, MD
Overview
Dr. Jane-Yi Meng, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Mountain View, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from National Yang-Ming College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Mountain View Campus (El Camino Hospital).
Dr. Meng works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Women's Health Specialist2495 Hospital Dr Ste 505, Mountain View, CA 94040 Directions (650) 962-4554Monday2:00pm - 8:00pmTuesdayClosedWednesdayClosedThursdayClosedFridayClosedSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Mountain View Campus (El Camino Hospital)
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Meng?
Dr. Meng is truly a gem. It's been a loooong time since I've found a health care provider who approaches treatment with the same level of empathy and thought to holistic care. She was available for telehealth during Covid and has just all around been a supportive ally to me in health care throughout a very trying time. I've recommended her to my friends and will continue to do so.
About Dr. Jane-Yi Meng, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 38 years of experience
- English, Cantonese
- 1821045774
Education & Certifications
- National Yang-Ming College Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Meng has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Meng accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Meng has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Meng works at
Dr. Meng speaks Cantonese.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Meng. The overall rating for this provider is 2.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Meng.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Meng, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Meng appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.